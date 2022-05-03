Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Exodus: Young worker exodus predicted to leave big holes in finance sector

6 minutes to read
ANZ is watching out for the rise in workers expected to take off on an overseas experience. Photo / File

ANZ is watching out for the rise in workers expected to take off on an overseas experience. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Banks have already been struggling to find enough IT, risk and regulatory specialists with increased regulation requirement while auditors at professional services firms have been in short supply.

But worker shortages in other areas could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.