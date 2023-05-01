A number of options exist for removing trustees with different priorities. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: My ex-partner and I set up a family trust early on in our relationship. We are the trustees together with an accountant friend who has now retired. All our assets, including the family home and investment properties, are owned by the trust. Our separation has been amicable up to now, and we both wish to divide up our assets into our own separate trusts.

Our current trustee is getting on a bit, and he can be difficult to deal with. He does not use email, so we must correspond with him by post. He is hard to get hold of by phone as he is always out playing golf! The delay is causing me a lot of stress and I just want to move on with my life and have the division of our assets finalised. What can I do to have him removed as a trustee?

It sounds as though your relationship with the third trustee – the accountant has not broken down entirely. That being the case, you could suggest that he retire as a trustee. If he agrees, the retirement can be done either under the terms of the trust deed (assuming there is a retirement provision – and there usually is) or under the terms of the Trusts Act 2019 (“the Act”). The process usually involves the retiring trustee confirming in writing that he wishes to retire and a deed being prepared to confirm this.

If the accountant fails to respond or does not agree to being removed, my view is that you would be entitled to remove him as a trustee. Again, there are two possible ways of achieving this – either under the terms of the trust deed or under the Act. As a first step, you or your solicitor should check the terms of the trust deed and determine the requirements under the deed for removing trustees.

If it is not possible to have the accountant removed under the terms of the trust deed, then my view is that he could be removed under the Act. The Act sets out certain bases under which trustees can be removed. Trustees cannot simply be removed at whim; the person exercising the power to remove trustees must exercise the power of removal in honesty and good faith and for a proper purpose. Relevantly in your case, the accountant is “repeatedly failing to act as trustee” in failing to respond to your communications. We presume that you and your ex-partner are also beneficiaries. It is arguably not in your interests for there to be delay in dividing your assets following your separation.

You will need to provide notice to the accountant of the removal in writing, and the removal will take effect after 20 working days. He would then be free to work on perfecting his golf swing.

It would be possible for the accountant to “defend” the removal by applying to the High Court for an Order Preventing Removal (“OPR”). Given his unresponsiveness, this is probably unlikely in your circumstances. However, if an application for an OPR was made, then the presiding judge would need to consider whether the removal of the accountant as a trustee is desirable for the proper execution of the trust on the grounds that he is repeatedly failing to act as trustee.

Prior to the removal or retirement of the accountant, either under the trust deed or the Act, you would need to check the provisions of the trust deed to see whether it specifies that there must be a minimum number of trustees. If an additional trustee is needed, they should be appointed by you and your ex-partner simultaneously.

Conclusion

If you have an independent trustee, then you need to ensure you maintain a good working relationship with them. If not, there are options to remove that Independent Trustee.

• Jeremy Sutton is a senior family lawyer, specialising in divorce cases where there are significant assets, including family trusts and complex business structures.



