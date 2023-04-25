Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on what happens to assets in a trust following a break-up

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The treatment of assets in trusts after a separation is complicated by archaic law. Photo / 123RF

The treatment of assets in trusts after a separation is complicated by archaic law. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

Q: My wife and I established a family trust during our marriage. The trust owned most of our assets including the family home and our tech services and recruitment business. We have a few

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business