Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on the grounds for objecting to a marriage

5 minutes to read
Getting a marriage annulment is extremely rare. Photo / Getty Images

Getting a marriage annulment is extremely rare. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q. My best friend is about to get married or have a civil union to someone they met on the dating app Bumble. I have a number of reasons why I think the marriage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.