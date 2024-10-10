“Being in a relationship with me was going to be a problem,” Salame said in an interview at their house in September. “It hasn’t been great for her, having me in her life.”

The closely linked cases against Salame and Bond show that the legal impact of FTX’s implosion is still widening. The exchange fell apart after $8 billion in customer savings went missing — money that Bankman-Fried was later convicted of stealing to finance venture investments, real estate purchases and political contributions. He is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, exits federal court in Manhattan on February 9, 2023. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

Salame was the first of Bankman-Fried’s FTX colleagues to receive prison time. A second top executive, Caroline Ellison, was sentenced to two years in prison at a hearing last month, and two others are to be sentenced later this year.

Seated in his study, Salame said he was “horrifically sorry” about FTX’s collapse. He has long maintained that he was unaware that Bankman-Fried was looting customer accounts.

But in the interview, Salame also said he wasn’t guilty of the crimes he had admitted to committing in court — including making campaign donations under his name that actually came from FTX’s coffers. He said that lawyers at FTX had approved those donations and that he had filed his guilty plea based on bad legal advice from the white-collar defence lawyers at the law firm Mayer Brown who represented him.

“They were more in bed with the SDNY and the government than I think I would want,” he said of his lawyers. “They’re not fighters.”

Salame’s lawyers at Mayer Brown did not respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Bond, Eric Breslin, declined to comment.

A native of the Berkshires, Salame (pronounced Salem) graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a dual degree in accounting and economics. He started working for Bankman-Fried in 2019, when FTX’s headquarters were in Hong Kong. Salame carved out a role as the office extrovert: he knew how to schmooze clients and would remind his perpetually unkempt boss to shower and change into fresh socks.

Salame’s role at FTX put him in the same circles as Bond, who ran the Association for Digital Asset Markets, a crypto trade group. Bankman-Fried connected Bond and Salame over text to discuss a collaboration between FTX and her organisation, and the pair met at a group dinner during a crypto conference in Miami in 2021.

Salame spent the evening cracking sarcastic jokes, he said. In a recent court filing, Bond said Salame had struck her as “a stereotypical young, attractive, finance-type whom I hoped I would not have to interact with much”. But they met again at a crypto event in Portugal and started dating in November 2021.

Ryan Salame at his home in Potomac, Maryland on September 6, 2024. Photo / Caroline Gutman, The New York Times

The relationship became serious almost right away. That year, Salame moved to the Bahamas to help FTX open a headquarters there. Bond had been separated from her husband since 2020, and she flew down to visit Salame, bringing her two young children from that marriage. Salame said that he was attracted to her intelligence and sense of humour — and that they had connected over their shared affection for Bankman-Fried.

At the time, Salame was becoming more politically active, pushing to “weed out anti crypto dems for pro crypto dems and anti crypto repubs for pro crypto repubs”, as he put it in a text to a member of his family. As FTX grew, Salame had spent much of his growing crypto wealth on luxury purchases, like the Porsche, and invested in several restaurants in the Berkshires. With the 2022 midterm elections approaching, he also gave $24m in political contributions, mostly to Republican candidates, making him one of the biggest donors in the country.

One of the Republicans he supported was Bond. In February 2022, she was preparing to run for a vacant House seat in eastern Long Island. Salame paid $3000 to a consulting firm that was working with her.

Bond expressed her gratitude in a text, according to court filings.

“If you’re thanking me for that,” Salame responded, “the expenses on you actually running going to get me so much love <3.”

“You’re going to get the love regardless,” Bond wrote.

Around the time Bond started her campaign in May, Salame instructed an FTX colleague to create a “consulting agreement” for her — $100,000 a year, plus a $400,000 signing bonus, according to prosecutors. When the employee asked who would oversee Bond’s work for the company, Salame responded, “Me!”

Bond spent the money on her congressional campaign, the prosecutors said. She lost the Republican primary in August 2022, collecting only 27% of the vote.

Three months later, Salame joined Bankman-Fried in Florida for a meeting with the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. Afterward, Bankman-Fried flew straight back to the Bahamas, where a crisis was brewing. Within a week, FTX was bankrupt, and Salame was a target of criminal investigators. He never saw Bankman-Fried again.

According to court filings, prosecutors investigated Salame for a range of possible crimes — distributing narcotics, bribing Bahamian officials to obtain immigration papers for FTX employees and “paying for prostitutes, including for FTX VIP clients”.

A grenade-shaped Bitcoin toy at Salame’s home. Photo / Caroline Gutman, The New York Times

Ultimately, Salame pleaded guilty in September 2023 to the campaign finance violation and a separate count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business. (In the interview, Salame said the other accusations were “crazy”.) He was forced to forfeit the restaurants, but prosecutors allowed him to keep the Porsche; it wasn’t valuable enough to be worth seizing.

Salame’s case also became a factor in Bond’s divorce, according to legal papers. In court last year, her ex-husband, Daniel Bond, accused Salame of funneling “illegal campaign contributions” to Michelle Bond. In his own filing, Salame claimed that Daniel Bond had demanded more than $2m in exchange for a promise that he wouldn’t “write any articles/books” about Salame. (Daniel Bond declined to comment.)

Salame was sentenced in May. Prosecutors told Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that Salame had withdrawn more than $5m from his FTX account just as the exchange was starting to crumble.

“It was me first — I’m getting in the lifeboat first,” Kaplan said as he handed down the sentence. “To heck with all those customers.”

In August, the prosecutors charged Michelle Bond, saying her consulting deal with FTX was a “sham” designed to circumvent campaign finance disclosure requirements. Bond pleaded not guilty.

Salame said he couldn’t discuss her case in detail. But the same month she was charged, he filed a request to void his plea agreement, claiming that he had admitted his guilt based on an “implied commitment” from prosecutors that they wouldn’t pursue a case against his partner.

“It was presented to me in a way that if I played ball, Michelle was going to be fine,” Salame said in the interview. (Prosecutors called that claim “outright false”, and Salame eventually withdrew the request.)

Bond and Salame have tried to resurrect their lives. This summer, Bond announced that she was starting a think tank, Digital Future, to promote crypto and artificial intelligence. Salame took the law school entrance exam; he got a decent score, he said, “but it wasn’t the Harvard, Yale level”.

“Of the many lessons I’ve learned, I would have preferred a much better understanding of the law myself,” Salame said. “Relying on other people didn’t work out very well.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: David Yaffe-Bellany

Photographs by: Jefferson Siegel, Caroline Gutman and Hiroko Masuike

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES