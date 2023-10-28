Voyager 2023 media awards
‘The early adopters have adopted’: US carmakers slow their EV growth plans

Financial Times
By Claire Bushey
5 mins to read
A record 313,000 electric vehicles were sold in the US in the third quarter, but the pace of growth is slowing. Photo / 123RF

US carmakers are pausing plans to expand their electric vehicle manufacturing capacity, as consumers buy battery-powered cars and trucks at slower rates than expected.

Ford, General Motors and Tesla have all pumped the brakes on

