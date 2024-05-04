Voyager 2023 media awards
The drug business and war on illicit assets: Spilling the beans on contest for cash, cars, crypto

John Weekes
By
10 mins to read
A law designed to strip criminals of their wealth has been in force for 15 years, but is it working as organised crime evolves? Photo / Supplied, NZME graphic

Drugs, illicit tobacco and organised crime are big business - and so is asset recovery, with millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, cash and even land being forfeited. But with police often under the pump and

