Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The double KiwiSaver whammy hitting retirees and first home buyers

7 minutes to read
Retirement nest eggs and home deposits sitting in conservative funds have been hit hard. Photo / NZME

Retirement nest eggs and home deposits sitting in conservative funds have been hit hard. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Tamsyn Parker

First home buyers and retirees with their money sitting in conservative KiwiSaver funds have been hit with a double whammy that has seen the value of their investments dragged down even further than higher risk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.