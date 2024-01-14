Voyager 2023 media awards
The big workplace trends for 2024

Cameron Smith
Remote and flexible working will remain popular in 2024. Photo / 123rf

As another year begins, the Herald looks at what workplace trends are likely to emerge in 2024 and how the economic landscape could play a role in the working environment.

Job cuts on the cards

