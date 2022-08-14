Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Testing glitch takes out NZX announcement feed

Quick Read
The NZX is having problems returning to its regular system after giving its backup a workout over the weekend. Photo / File

The NZX is having problems returning to its regular system after giving its backup a workout over the weekend. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Market announcements aren't appearing on the NZX this morning - but a cyber attack is not to blame.

Rather, the market operator says it's having problems returning to its regular system after giving its backup a workout over the weekend.

Read More

"As part of NZX's yearly testing programme, over the weekend we switched to our secondary data centre, and are experiencing a temporary issue with displaying our announcements on NZX.com," head of investor relations Simon Beattie told the Herald.

"Announcements are still being distributed in real time on our alternative site – announcements.nzx.com."

The alternative market announcement site was set up in late 2020 after a series of DDoS attacks swamped NZX's main site with connection requests, rendering it inaccessible.