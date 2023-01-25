Tesla’s profit jumped 12 per cent in fourth quarter

The year was dominated by Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which led to complaints by Tesla investors that he was neglecting his duties at the carmaker at a critical time. Photo / Roger Kisby, The New York Times

The year was dominated by Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which led to complaints by Tesla investors that he was neglecting his duties at the carmaker at a critical time. Photo / Roger Kisby, The New York Times

The electric car company is facing intensifying competition, supply chain disruptions and concerns about the behaviour of Elon Musk.

Tesla said Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) that profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose 12 per cent from the previous quarter, above Wall Street expectations, capping a tumultuous year that included intensifying competition, supply chain disruptions and concerns about the behaviour of CEO Elon Musk.

Net profit for the quarter was US$3.7 billion ($5.7 billion), up from US$3.3 billion in the third quarter, Tesla said. For the full year, Tesla’s profit more than doubled to US$12.6 billion from US$5.5 billion in 2021. Sales for the year, including revenue from solar panels and other businesses, rose to US$81.5 billion from US$53.8 billion the previous year.

Tesla said it expected to produce 1.8 million cars in 2023, up from 1.4 million in 2022. That would be a more modest rate of growth than in 2022, when production increased by nearly 50 per cent.

It was an eventful year for Tesla dominated by Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which led to complaints by Tesla investors that he was neglecting his duties at the carmaker at a critical time.

Musk “has essentially gone from a superhero with a red cape to a villain in the eyes of many investors after the ongoing Twitter fiasco has cast a dark shadow over Tesla’s stock,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in a note to investors before the earnings report.

Tesla shares fell 65 per cent during 2022 as investors doubted whether the company was reacting energetically enough to a long list of challenges and risks.

Among other things, investors worried that Musk would sell more of his stake in Tesla to finance his Twitter acquisition, flooding the market. They worried about Tesla’s prospects in China, the world’s largest car market, because of problems maintaining the supply of critical parts and growing competition from rivals including Chinese manufacturer BYD. During 2022, BYD surpassed Tesla in total electric cars sold in China.

At the same time, slowing economic growth and rising interest rates in the United States threatened to reduce the number of people who can afford a Tesla. Fourth-quarter deliveries rose 18 per cent, to 405,000 vehicles, the company said January 2 — a lot less than Wall Street analysts had expected and short of Tesla’s own targets.

But Tesla shares recouped some of their losses in January after the company slashed prices on most of its electric cars in the United States and Europe to revive sales. The price of a Model 3 sedan, the least expensive Tesla, dropped by US$3,000, selling now for US$44,000 in the United States before government incentives.

The markdowns appear to have prompted a surge in orders and helped reassure investors that Tesla had a plan to retain its dominance in electric cars. Tesla faces a stronger challenge from established car companies such as Hyundai, Ford Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen, which are selling more battery-powered vehicles and at lower prices than Tesla.

While the price cuts helped to promote sales, they also took a toll on Tesla’s profit margin. The gross profit margin on car sales slipped to 26 per cent in the fourth quarter from 28 per cent in the third quarter and 31 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tesla said Wednesday that it would begin production of its long-awaited Cybertruck by the end of the year. Delays in the truck, which was unveiled in 2019, have allowed rivals like Rivian and Ford to beat Tesla to market with electric pickups.

Tesla’s shares have risen by one-third since the beginning of January, though the stock price is still more than 60 per cent below the high it set in November 2021.

Tesla earnings were among the most closely watched numbers on Wall Street this week. It remains the world’s most valuable car company by far and is growing much faster than more established automakers.

