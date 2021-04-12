Aussie influencer Pia Muehlenbeck reveals a cheeky Tesla hack. Video / Pia Muehlenbeck via Instagram

Elon Musk's Tesla cars are well-known for their technological advancements, from their batteries to their revolutionary "bioweapon defence mode".

But owners also get to experience a range of quirks and Easter eggs, including the cars' ability to respond to a series of voice commands.

Using their voice, Tesla drivers can change a number of settings as well as more fun options, such as switching their car into Santa mode.

Now a Twitter user has exposed a very cheeky option involving the car's charger port.

@tesla_master went public with the hack, revealing that if you say "open butthole" to the car, the charger port opens.

If you say “open butthole” to your Tesla; the charge port will open. 💀💀 — Christian 🌎🚀 (@tesla_master) April 9, 2021

After you have finished charging the car, the command "close butthole" will shut the flap.

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla. Photo / Getty

Owners have rushed online to share their experience of trying the risque command, including Aussie influencer Pia Muehlenbeck, who took to Instagram.

"I can't believe this is real but it's 100% legit," a clearly amused Muehlenbeck said, as her husband Kane instructed the car to open up.

Others shared their own experience, but be warned - not all buttholes are created equal.

Other drivers showed how the command opened their gloveboxes, but it will reportedly open the boot on some models, so Tesla drivers should make sure they have come to a full stop before they attempt to open their buttholes.

In a nod to pop culture, Beavis and Butthead fans can also substitute the word "bunghole" and have the same effect.