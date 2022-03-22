Tesla opens 'Gigafactory' near Berlin, its first in Europe

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CEO Mike Taylor about Tesla's surprise trillion dollar valuation. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Electric car manufacturer Tesla opened its first European factory on Tuesday on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf.

The company says its new "Gigafactory" will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year once it's entirely up and running. Initial production will focus on Tesla's Model Y compact sport utility vehicle.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk, who performed an impromptu dance for fans as the first cars rolled out of the factory for delivery.

He later posted a comment on Twitter thanking Germany with the words "Danke Deutschland!" surrounded by German flags.

Elon Musk claps hands at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany. Photo / AP

German Economic Minister Robert Habeck said the opening of the factory was "a nice symbol" that gasoline-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles when Germany and other European nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.

Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Photo / AP

Tesla began building the vast facility less than three years ago before receiving official permits. Had those permits not been issued, the company would have had to level the site.

"That's a different company risk culture," Habeck said, after being asked to compare Tesla's approach with the slow pace of German construction projects such as Berlin's nearby new airport, which opened with a nine-year delay.

The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Photo / AP

Environmental activists have warned that the factory could affect drinking water supplies in the region.

Tesla has dismissed those warnings. The company refused most media access to the site and the ceremony on Tuesday.