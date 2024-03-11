Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Telegram hits 900m users and nears profitability as founder considers IPO

Financial Times
5 mins to read
"We see value in [an IPO] as a means to democratise access to Telegram’s value," says Pavel Durov.

"We see value in [an IPO] as a means to democratise access to Telegram’s value," says Pavel Durov.

In a rare interview, Pavel Durov says his secretive messaging app is making ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ from advertising business.

Telegram has 900 million users and is nearing profitability, according to the owner of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business