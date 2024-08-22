Tegel, Griffins and more: Meet the private equity player buying major NZ businesses

Australia’s most prominent private equity firm is lifting the lid on the multibillion-dollar deals it’s done on this side of the ditch, all while tackling its ongoing perception problem.
“You hear all the Wall Street stories, Barbarians at the Gate and all this type of thing. It is a caricature of our industry,” Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) managing director Cameron Blanks told Markets with Madison.
“But the reality is, for a private equity firm to have a sustainable business, we need to be buying businesses and making them better and then having a very clear growth story for the next buyer.”
PEP had owned and sold major New Zealand businesses including the chicken company Tegel and biscuit maker Griffins.
