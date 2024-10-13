Instead of a boss sharing their credit card, with it getting lost and its details scrawled everywhere and people texting the CVC to each other - staff are issued with physical and digital debit cards that can be loaded with funds and used by everyone in the business.

Emerge captures receipts in an app for expenses, integrates with Xero, supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, includes real-time alerts and allows the likes of scheduled payments and card limits and controls.

Being outside traditional banking allows rapid onboarding, Pavlicevic says.

“If you walk into a branch and say: ‘I’ve started a business. You’ve already got my mortgage. You’ve got my personal accounts. You’ve got my credit cards and insurance. I’ve banked with you for 35 years. I’d love a business bank account, please,’ they’ll say: ‘Sure, come back on the 35th of Nevervember and when we’ll present you with a ream of paperwork. We might want you to bring your accountant in to talk to us and give us a Dragon’s Den style pitch about your business and why we should grant you access to this sacred, uh, magical thing called a business bank account.

“What can take four or five months and multiple branch visits becomes four or five minutes with Emerge. You can download our app and do it in the comfort of your home.”

If Emerge succeeds in becoming a registered bank, it will gain the ability to lend funds - or, more specifically, to lend funds against customer deposits - and offer overdrafts.

To be fair to the traditional banks, this is big part of the reason they make you fill in that paperwork: Because you’re not just going to load your firm’s own money onto a debit card but tap a line of credit. A lot of information has to be collected to meet legal requirements around lending. And, of course, the bank wants to find out if your business is its worth its salt and has the wherewithal to make repayments.

Pavlicevic acknowledges all that, but says that because Emerge is starting from scratch, with no branches and an all-digital set-up, it can have more streamlined systems from the get-go.

The big banks have legacy systems have to cater to all customers, including those without an email address or smartphone, Emerge is mobile and web only, including AFT-CFT compliance.

“We’ve built the industry’s simplest offering. No branch visits and no paperwork thanks to a fully digitised anti-money laundering process, Jermain says.

Emerge-to-Emerge payments happen in real-time. You can also receive money from customers via direct deposit, bank transfers or card payments.

And his “Nevervemeber” riff notwithstanding, Pavlicevic says “We’ve got great relationships with all the banks. We see ourselves a ‘co-opetition’.”

Behind the scenes, Emerge is using a key service from the biggest bank of them all.

“Your money is held in a secure trust account with a major New Zealand bank with an S&P AA- rating (the highest in NZ). This means your funds are protected even if something were to happen to Emerge,” the startup’s website says. Who is the bank? “ANZ,” Jermain says.

For the debit cards, Jermain emphasises Emerge is a Mastercard principal issuer and licence holder (as opposed to an affiliate further down the food chain) and integrated into the multinational systems’ across 200 countries.

Jermain knows cards inside out after a 25-year career that’s included roles at Visa, Mastercard, Paymark and The Warehouse Group (as head of payments) while Pavlicevic knows what’s like to be on the borrowers’ side of the fence after running a string of start-ups, including a financial advisory business and chartered accounting practice he built in the UK then sold before returning to NZ.

The $12m round was led by Altered Capital (which also has backed Starboard Maritime Intelligence, Crimson, Oritain and UK “neobank” Starling) and supported by Icehouse Ventures, Sir Stephen Tindall, the NZ Fintech Fund, and US VC Hard Yaka (an early investor in Square and Robinhood).

Including three seed rounds - the largest of which was a $5.8m round also led by Altered, which is now the single largest shareholder with a 24% stake.

The new funds will be used to ramp up go-to-market efforts. Pavlicevic says the pair had the BHAG (big hairy audacious goal) of 37,000 customers for SquareOne but are now at 180,000 and counting with their kid-focussed cards. They’re hoping for similar success with adults.

"A celltower in the sky": SpaceX-owned Starlink has more than 6000 satellites in orbit, but so far only a few hundred of its larger, next-generation birds that support text (and soon voice and data) services to a regular smartphone. More are being launched all the time.

One NZ gets green light to test text via Starlink satellite

“SpaceX has received the necessary legislative permissions to allow One New Zealand to begin field testing its revolutionary Satellite to Mobile service and this will begin very shortly,” One NZ said late on Friday.

One NZ engineers will soon be testing the new service on a variety of mobile phones in different locations in Aotearoa to determine the user experience so that launch plans can be finalised, the firm says. An initial text service will be followed by voice and data down the track.

The telco had long promised the mobile blackspot-eliminating service would launch by the end of this year, but had to switch to an open-ended timeframe after a regulatory challenge to the globally operating Starlink in its home market - where it’s partnering with T-Mobile and rivals AT&T and Verizon claimed the satellite service would cause interference with regulator mobile service.

But on October 8, SpaceX and T-Mobile were given emergency special temporary authority by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cellphones in areas affected by Hurricane Helen and Hurricane Milton. Hypothetical questions raised by AT&T and Verizon became a real-life trial, with issues reported so far.

“When we announced our collaboration with SpaceX, we were dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, a stark reminder of the necessity of a resilient back up to our mobile network, which can be disrupted by climate-related, fibre and power outages,” says One NZ CEO Jason Paris,

“We’re unfortunately seeing this play out with Hurricane Milton in Florida right now, where Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability are playing a vital role keeping people connected as the extreme weather has disrupted their ground-based mobile networks. That’s why starting testing here is a giant step forward on our mission to bring coverage like never before to New Zealand.”

Paris added, “While safety is our first priority, we also believe the additional coverage the service will provide will be a boon for NZ productivity, with companies across the country using it to stay in touch with their teams, whether they manage a fleet, or are simply a small business that travels, the added assurance this satellite network will bring is invaluable.”

More telco retail violence

The One NZ CEO was back in crime-fighting mode late Friday after an assault on two staff. Police were called to the telco’s Westfield Riccarton store in Christchurch at 2.30pm. Inquiries were underway to locate the offender. Paris said one of the staff had been taken to hospital to be checked out. This customer will be trespassed from all of our stores will be disconnected from our network and will never ever be allowed back,” Paris said. In May, One NZ closed a downtown Auckland store over safety concerns.





How to opt out of LinkedIn’s AI training

An update to LinkedIn’s privacy policy, which will become effective on November 20, notes that the Microsoft-owned professional network platform can use your content for AI training, if you live outside of the EU or UK (where rules are artificial intelligence and privacy are tougher than other jurisdictions.

If you don’t like the sound of that, you can opt-out here. Our Privacy Commission has a preference for “privacy by design” or a customer having to opt-in rather than opt-out, but it’s not the law. Companies do have to guard the privacy of data they use for training. LinkedIn says it will redact or remove personal data to stop it featuring in AI responses.

Like so many services, LinkedIn now lets you use an AI assistant for generated responses or content, but UK publication The Register noted LinkedIn’s policy also makes you responsible for any errors.

A section of the policy reads: “Generative AI Features: By using the Services, you may interact with features we offer that automate content generation for you. The content that is generated might be inaccurate, incomplete, delayed, misleading or not suitable for your purposes. Please review and edit such content before sharing with others. Like all content you share on our Services, you are responsible for ensuring it complies with our Professional Community Policies, including not sharing misleading information.”

Birkdale is living in the future

Chorus says Birkdale, on Auckland’s North Shore, has become its first fibre-only exchange.

When the fibre rollout began in 2011, Birkdale had approximately 7000 copper connections.

Phones attached to copper lines had the key advantage that they would continue working through a power cut, but internet over copper is slow and, unlike fibre, speed degrades with distance from the exchange, and technology support copper is just not being made anymore.

In areas where Chorus fibre is available, service withdrawal notices have been issued for approximately 90,000 copper connections so far. About 35,000 copper lines remain in service in Chorus fibre areas, the firm says.

Chorus wants to switch off all copper by 2030. Regulatory oversight includes a provision for a household to be issued with a basic phone if there’s no alternative for emergency calling.

The tide is high – but when, and where?

Hat tip to Greater Auckland, which noted in its weekly round-up: “With summer just around the corner, and swimmable cities on our mind, it’s always good to know where the tides are. A note in the inbox this week reminded us of a local connection for Tideschart.com, which is the world’s most popular marine forecasting website, visited over 50 million times annually.

“Turns out the founder, Ryan Blundell, grew up in Hobsonville Air Force housing (now Hobsonville Point) where, as a child, he often relied on checking the tides to go swimming or fishing near the Sunderland Hangar. This experience influenced the creation of Tideschart.com, which now provides tide information not only for New Zealand, but also for some of the most remote locations around the world that are often overlooked.”

Blundell says his site saw a huge surge of traffic during Hurricane Milton.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.