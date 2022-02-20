Tech firm trialling 9-day fortnight

CloudCannon software engineer Jonatah Benatti celebrates his workplace moving to a nine-day fortnight. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Employees at a Dunedin tech company are on cloud nine thanks to their new nine-day working fortnight.

CloudCannon, founded by University of Otago computer science graduates Mike Neumegen and George Phillips in 2013, has started trialling a nine-day working fortnight. If that is successful, it plans to move to a four-day working week next year.

Mr Phillips, who is the company's chief technology officer, said it was an idea that arose when the company's staff were interviewed.

"We were humming and hawing over it. Could it work? Because we are busy, so very busy. The idea of removing an entire day from a week and expecting to have the same output is kind of wild," he said.

An Icelandic study found there was no noticeable loss in output from a four-day week and there was a "massive" improvement in mental health and work-life balance (although some say its results were overstated).

It was "kind of a no-brainer" if employees could still do the same amount of work in the time, and also there would be better solutions if they were happier and "present" when when they were at work, he said.

Surveys had been completed with staff, who were "pretty happy" about the working week trial, and the company was looking at how to measure employees' happiness.

"I think everyone's positive."

Staff numbers fluctuated at the company and were sitting at just under 20 at present. It recently moved into new premises in Hanover St, where there were the "tech scene cliches" of plants and beanbags, Mr Phillips quipped.

But making sure it was a good employer was very important to him and Mr Neumegen, who attended Bayfield High School at the same time as he did, and they had established what was "a real Dunedin story".

CloudCannon wanted to have a recruiting advantage when it came to attracting staff, so providing an attractive place to work was important.

As well as the reduced fortnight, there were also stock options for employees, who could "buy into the journey" by having a stake in the company, Mr Phillips said.

CloudCannon, which traditionally had a lot of interns, could accommodate about 50-plus people in its new headquarters and it was seeking to achieve sustainable growth over the next two or three years.

While it had never had an aggressive recruitment policy, it had few issues attracting staff. Some had been hired directly out of university, as the company liked training its people and seeing them grow.

The majority of growth in an early stage company such as CloudCannon was around other engineers but the company was moving into a phase in which it would hopefully start to shift more into the likes of sales and support people.

"Not big-time nerds like myself — I say that with pride."

He expected to see a lot more flexibility offered in workplaces in the future.

"A lot of people are realising, in this generation, that working is not the aim of life. The aim of working is to support your life.

"If you can work in a way that allows you to live and work, I think that's going to become more and more of an expectation rather than a luxury."

The relocation project started two years ago, prior to the arrival of Covid-19, and while employees could work from home if they wanted to, at the discretion of their managers, he believed it was "good to have a home", Mr Phillips said.

"Nothing compares to rolling to someone's desk and chatting to them in person," he said.

In saying that, Mr Neumegen was in San Francisco and the company's chief financial officer was in New York.

"We do have people littered around the world. Otherwise, everyone else is in Dunedin."

The company had global connections and he believed having a decentralised tech community was "pretty important".

"If all the tech companies are sitting in Silicon Valley or San Francisco, you're going to get one type of thinking in our tech community."

Having Dunedin-based tech companies rank globally was "pretty awesome" and that was also "giving back to the community that raised us as well", Mr Phillips said.