Team New Zealand questions Dunphy's funding offer: 'We don't need a loan'

3 minutes to read
Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 Te Rehutai in an America's Cup practice race on the Hauraki Gulf in December / Dean Purcell

Hamish Rutherford
Wellington Business Editor

Team New Zealand has questioned the nature of a funding proposal from former investment banker Mark Dunphy, claiming an offer to fund the team is actually just a loan and the funding is anonymous.

