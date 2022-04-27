Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Tauranga port gets court date for container wharf stretch bid, timing now critical says chair

4 minutes to read
Port of Tauranga says it's running out of container handling capacity. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga says it's running out of container handling capacity. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Port of Tauranga chair David Pilkington says the situation has become "desperate" for New Zealand's main export gateway to get the all clear this year to start building a long-planned container wharf extension.

After nearly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.