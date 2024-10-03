Tatua's revenue in the 2024 financial year was its second highest on record. Photo / Supplied

Dairy co-operative Tatua continued to be New Zealand’s milk price leader in FY24, with a cash payout of $10.50/kg milk solids to its shareholders.

The Waikato specialist product exporter said its overall earnings equated to $12.20/kg before retentions for reinvestment. It retained $1.70/kg, equivalent to $26 million before tax, for reinvestment in the business.

Industry heavyweight Fonterra’s milk payout in FY24 was $7.83/kg. Combined with a 55c per share dividend, the multinational’s farmer-shareholders received $8.38/kg.

Tatua group revenue was $497m, the company’s second highest on record, though well down on FY23′s record $537m. Tatua’s milk payout last financial year was $12.30/kg from record earnings of $15.20/kg.

Earnings available for payout in FY24 were $184m.