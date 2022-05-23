Takeover target Pushpay on trading halt

Pushpay CEO Molly Matthews. Photo / Supplied

Takeover target Pushpay has been placed into a trading halt pending a material announcement.

Last month the digital church donation company confirmed it had fielded "multiple" takeover offers and had appointed Goldman Sachs to assess them.

That saw its share price spike up from $1.24 to $1.36 although in recent weeks it has fallen back down again. Yesterday it closed at $1.24.

Pushpay's share price soared during the Covid pandemic as churchgoers in America were forced to donate digitally with services moving online.

At the peak, they hit $2.35 a share in 2020 valuing the company at $2.35 billion.

Earlier this month Pushpay reported annual operating earnings of US$62.4 million for the year to March 31 - in line with tightened guidance - but forecast lower underlying earnings of US$56m to US$61m for FY2023.

The company said there was no immediate update on the sales process, although the transfer of intellectual property to Pushpay's American operation could be seen as clearing the way for a sale to a US buyer.

Jarden analyst Guy Hooper said in an April 20 note that a Pushpay sale could be at a premium of around $500 million on Pushpay's current share price.

Hooper noted that although data was scarce in the sector, recent transactions - including a November deal in which New York-based investment firm Reverence Capital Partners took a majority investment in church management software provider Ministry Brands - had occurred at an average multiple of 6.2x sales, implying that Pushpay could be valued at up to $2b in a takeover - or roughly a half-billion premium on its current market cap.