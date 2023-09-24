Synlait reports $4.3m net loss, net debt up 21 per cent

Synlait Milk has reported its 2023 annual result. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk says its annual net loss came to $4.3 million while its net debt jumped by 21 per cent to $413.5m.

The dairy company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to $90.7m, down 31 per cent on the previous year’s.

The company had previously advised the market that it expected a result ranging from a net loss of $5m to a net profit of $5m, compared with last year’s $34m net profit.

Total group revenue was down 3 per cent at $1.60 billion and operating cashflow was down 83 per cent at $39m.

Last week, Synlait’s biggest customer a2 Milk said it had given the company notice that it sought to cancel the exclusive manufacturing and supply rights for Synlait in respect of stages one to three of a2 Milk’s current infant milk formula products sold in China, Australia and New Zealand.

A2 Milk has a near 20 per cent stake in Synlait. China’s Bright Dairy has about 40 per cent.

