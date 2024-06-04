Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Synlait Milk shares fall to new low as it ponders next moves - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Synlait Milk fell 4.5c or 10.23 per cent to a new low of 39.5c. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk fell 4.5c or 10.23 per cent to a new low of 39.5c. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket took a moderate approach after the big rise last Friday as intrigue surrounded debt-laden Synlait Milk’s next moves including a capital raise.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a steady afternoon after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business