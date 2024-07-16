Synlait said it remained on track to meet its minimum adjusted ebitda for 2024 bank covenant purposes, as the company announced on July 3. Photo / NZME

Cash-strapped dairy processor Synlait Mik has abandoned its earnings guidance for 2024.

The company’s previously announced guidance was for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) at the lower end of a $45 million to $60m range, excluding a non-cash adjustment for the product costing method change of about $17m.

The company said today its immediate 2024 performance had been affected by unforeseen year-end timing differences between July and August for manufacturing and shipping, along with additional costs incurred in relation to the strategic review and deleveraging plan due to the extended timeframes to execute.

“Because of this, Synlait advises that its final ebitda result will be below the current 2024 guidance, but continuing uncertainty means that it is not able to provide an updated outlook,” it said.

Synlait said its board was committed to resetting Synlait’s balance sheet to help it return to a position where it can deliver on the growth potential seen in its core advanced nutrition and food service businesses.