Synlait lifts 2024/25 milk price to $8.60/kg

Synlait has raised its milk price forecast for 2024/25.

Cash-strapped Synlait Milk has increased its forecast base milk price to $8.60 per kg of milksolids from $8.00/kg.

Despite the forecast increase, Synlait said it continued to take a conservative approach to its 2024/2025 forecast, given the exposure to volatile future global dairy commodity prices at the beginning of the season.

“Retention of Synlait’s milk supply remains a critical priority for the company,” it said.

The dairy and infant formula maker is in the middle of a $217.8 million capital raise, which goes to a shareholders’ vote on September 18.

Synlait said it was committed to delivering a competitive milk price and advanced rate profile, which has also been lifted for 2024/2025 to ensure the company’s on-farm offering remains attractive to farmer suppliers.