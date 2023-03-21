Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Swiss under fire for shotgun marriage of Credit Suisse and UBS

Financial Times
By Nikou Asgari, Harriet Agnew, Owen Walker and Sam Jones
4 mins to read
UBS is buying Credit Suisse in a US$2b deal after a string of US bank failures and in an extended interview the NZ Stock Exchange CEO discusses a lack of IPOs and what sectors the exchange wants more of. Video / NZ Herald

UBS is buying Credit Suisse in a US$2b deal after a string of US bank failures and in an extended interview the NZ Stock Exchange CEO discusses a lack of IPOs and what sectors the exchange wants more of. Video / NZ Herald

The Swiss government has come under fire from bondholders and international regulators for its handling of the US$3.2 billion ($5.1b) rescue-takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS.

The two banks were forced together over the weekend

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business