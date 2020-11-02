Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Finance: Unwary directors face climate change fallout

10 minutes to read

The Lower Huia Reservoir in the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Directors must include climate risk management in their toolkit for board duties and actions — if they don't, they face possible litigation, says a report authored by Daniel Kalderimis and Nicola Swan of legal firm

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.