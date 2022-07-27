Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Business: What the government is doing to support a sustainable future

4 minutes to read
Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Stuart Nash

These are precarious and uncertain global times. Global stock market volatility, inflationary pressures not seen in a generation, and severely distressed global supply chains led to a fundamental change in business strategy and geopolitical positioning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.