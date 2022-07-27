Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Business: Christchurch International Airport preparing for the expected

9 minutes to read
Christchurch Airport's Malcolm Johns talks to Fran O'Sullivan at the US Business Summit. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch Airport's Malcolm Johns talks to Fran O'Sullivan at the US Business Summit. Photo / Supplied

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

War-gaming business risks such as a potential rupture of the Alpine Fault in the South Island sparked the team at Christchurch International Airport (CIAL) to embark on fundamental changes.

A pandemic is one order of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.