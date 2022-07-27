Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Business: A leading concern for NZ

5 minutes to read
Student climate change protesters in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Bay of Plaenty Times / Andrew Warner

Student climate change protesters in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Bay of Plaenty Times / Andrew Warner

NZ Herald
By Bill Bennett

"Despite recent flooding and adverse weather events, more New Zealanders are concerned about the impact of climate change on the rest of the world than on New Zealand", says Amanda Dudding, research director, public affairs,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.