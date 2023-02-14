Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Survey of inflation expectations to bring Reserve Bank ‘a bit of relief’

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
More bets on a 50-point OCR hike, than a 75-point increase. Photo / NZME

More bets on a 50-point OCR hike, than a 75-point increase. Photo / NZME

Financial markets are placing greater bets on the Reserve Bank hiking the official cash rate (OCR) by 50, rather than 75 points, when it reviews monetary policy settings next Wednesday.

The movement comes as 39

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business