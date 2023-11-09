Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Supie founder Sarah Balle put the company into voluntary administration last week and now it will go into liquidation. Photo / Supplied

Supie founder Sarah Balle put the company into voluntary administration last week and now it will go into liquidation. Photo / Supplied

Creditors of failed online grocery business Supie voted in favour of liquidation at a watershed meeting today.

BusinessDesk counted 14 people in two meetings about the company held today, despite 100 chairs laid out at PwC’s Auckland central office this afternoon.

Seven creditors with debts valued at $39,671 voted in favour of Supie Limited’s liquidation, with one creditor abstaining.

Initial estimates by PwC when the company was in administration put total debts at about $3m.

Read the full story on BusinessDesk here.