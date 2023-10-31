Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Supie collapse: What will happen to customer refunds and leftover stock?

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Supie administrators say the company doesn't have enough funds to repay customers and that $800,000 to $900,000 in stock is ready to be returned to suppliers. Photo / The Spinoff

Supie administrators say the company doesn't have enough funds to repay customers and that $800,000 to $900,000 in stock is ready to be returned to suppliers. Photo / The Spinoff

Supie customers waiting on orders must make creditor claims against the company while administrators work to return $800,000 to $900,000 in stock to suppliers.

The online grocery retailer went into voluntary administration on , with PwC’s Richard Nayser and Stephen White appointed as administrators.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business