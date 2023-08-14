Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Supermarkets on political hit list respond to claims they’ll pocket GST cuts

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins speaks to the media following a GST related policy announcement concerning fruit and vegetables in supermarkets.

Complex forensic investigations - in the supermarket aisle - might be needed for shoppers to know if they benefit from Labour’s proposed removal of GST from fruit and vegetables.

And a community activist at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business