Supermarkets: NZ needs an independent grocery wholesaler - expert

5 minutes to read
The Government should encourage a private wholesale operator to enter the market by offering tax breaks, an Australian expert says. Photos / NZME

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

A $2 billion wholesale grocery market opportunity is going begging in New Zealand that would relieve the wallets of low- and middle-income earners if the Government played it smart, says a grocery sector specialist.

