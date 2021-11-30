Supermarket giant Foodstuffs partners with Uber Eats to start delivering groceries

Four Square owner, Raj Singh (Left) with an Uber delivery driver. Photo / Supplied

The country's largest grocery retailer Foodstuffs has partnered with Uber Eats for a trial run at delivering groceries to its customers.

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the concept will be trialed at 22 selected New World and Four Square stores in the North Island.

Customers are able to select the "grocery" option in the Uber Eats app and then pick the storefront closest to them to begin their order, Quin said.

People can shop for their usual items from the fresh, grocery, and household sections.

Supermarket giant Foodstuffs owns New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmours, Liquorland and Pams.

"We're always looking for ways to offer our customers the best shopping experience, and in partnering with Uber Eats we're able to help them get what they want even faster making groceries within the hour now possible," Quin said.

The service is simple to activate, with customers placing their orders online.

It is then sent to either New World or Four Square store, then the team picks and packs the order handing it over to an Uber Eats delivery person who then delivers it to the customer.

"All of our decisions are informed by customer insights, we're on a mission to become one of the most customer driven retailers in the world and this is a small part of that journey," Quin said.

"The feedback we've had from customers has been extremely positive so far and we're looking forward to hearing more from our customers in the coming weeks.

There will be $0 delivery fees on grocery orders over $20, for people with an Uber Pass membership - though service fees will still apply, he said.

Uber Eats regional general manager for grocery and retail, Lucas Groeneveld said: "Kiwis are searching for ultra convenience and faster delivery is a big part of the new normal following Covid-19.

"By linking up with retailers like New World and Four Square, Uber Eats is well positioned to usher in a new era of ease for households across Aotearoa – strengthening our platform's appeal as the place to head to go anywhere or get anything," Groeneveld said.

New World Metro Queen St operator Steven Yin's store was the first to begin the trial.

He said it's been fascinating to be part of the new customer service opportunity and to see first-hand how the new system can benefit his customers even more.

"To date, there's no clear pattern to what shoppers are buying via the Uber Eats partnership.

"We're seeing both large and small orders coming through with the top five most purchased items in the first few days of operation were mandarins, avocados,1.5l water bottles, apples and soda," Yin said.

There are 22 participating stores across New World and Four Square with many now participating in the trial and the remaining stores to launch by the beginning of December.

Liquor and tobacco are excluded from the trial at this stage, the company said.

Eight New World stores in the North Island have already launched their new initiative.

New World Metro Queen St, Fresh Collective Alberton, New World Ormiston, Shore City, Victoria Park, Willis St, Railway and Wellington City.

And nine Four Square have started the new service.

Four Square Torbay, Ellerslie, Cherrywood, Papamoa Beach, Hokowhitu, The Lakes, Edmund Road, Hillcrest, Heaphy Terrace and Te Puna.