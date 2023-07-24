Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Summerset St Johns retirement village: Worker hospitalised after accident at construction site

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The huge new retirement village being developed by Summerset Group in Auckland's St Johns. Photo / Darren Masters

The huge new retirement village being developed by Summerset Group in Auckland's St Johns. Photo / Darren Masters

A construction worker was injured on an Auckland high-rise retirement village building site this morning.

Hato Hone St John said it answered a call to a St Johns site earlier today.

“Hato Hone was notified

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business