Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Summer reads: Workplace revolution - the year everything changed for Kiwi employers

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The Covid pandemic transformed the way we work.

The Covid pandemic transformed the way we work.

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including investigating the state of our mental health in the Great Minds series, how NZ can rebuild stronger post-Covid with The and how to minimise the impact of living in an Inflation Nation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business