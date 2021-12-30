Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Summer reads: Sex, lies and betrayal- NZ's 'broken' divorce system

2 minutes to read
NZ Herald

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2021. Today we take a look at New Zealand's divorce system.

Fighting for a fair share with your ex in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.