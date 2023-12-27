Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Summer questions: Tourism Holdings boss Grant Webster on the outlook for travel

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Tourism Holdings’ Grant Webster named CEO of the Year. Video / Carson Bluck

Grant Webster was named Deloitte’s CEO of the year for not only navigating Tourism Holdings (Thl) through lockdowns and the pandemic’s aftermath but also setting about creating a bigger, stronger business with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business