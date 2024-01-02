Aimee McCammon took the reins as chief executive at Pic's Peanut Butter in February.

Aimee McCammon took on the role of chief executive at Pic’s Peanut Butter in February last year and hit the ground running amidst a change of government, a global economic downturn and a peanut shortage.

McCammon says that hasn’t stopped the team from finding new ways to sustain the business, including working with local iwi and businesses to grow peanuts for the iconic Kiwi product at home.

What are your hopes for the new Government?

That they don’t mess it up!

We’ve got a Prime Minister who is not an experienced politician, flanked by deputies from two different parties and a challenging economic environment. They’ve got a tough road.

How would you describe 2023 for your business?

The Pic’s Peanut Butter train keeps on rolling. I started in February and have been blown away by the talented team I get to work with every day.

The Pic's Peanut Butter team getting ready for international orders.

Everyone who works here, from the chief roaster to the cleaner, to our amazing tour staff at Pic’s Peanut Butter World and the visitors we see every day, gets me excited.

We love all things peanut butter but the most important thing we do is make great healthy food for Kiwis. It’s an honour to be in their pantry, on their tables and on their toast.

What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

To keep on growing both in New Zealand and globally. The business and economic environment have been challenging for everyone and we suspect next year will be similar. I’ve had the absolute privilege to study at Harvard Business School this year, as the only Kiwi on the course.

The global diversity and learning were amazing and I’ve come back fizzing with great ideas to share with the team. The challenge will be in the patience to execute all these great ideas.

Pic's Peanut Butter chief executive Aimee McCammon.

What opportunities do you see in 2024?

Continuing with the Te Tai Tokerau Northland Peanut trials. We’re in partnership with Northland Inc, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) Plant & Food, local Iwi and farmers to see if we can commercialise peanut-growing here.

Right now we spend around $10 million per year buying peanuts from overseas but we’d love to be spending that money here in Aotearoa.

What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

Jacinda Adern’s resignation and her wonderful valedictory speech to Parliament. The validation and example she provided to other female leaders cannot be underestimated.

Pic's Peanut Butter chief executive Aimee McCammon says the company is planning for more global expansion.

Her sense of duty and responsibility to our country was huge, but most importantly she showed that you could lead as an empathetic human.

Having grown up and built my career in a time when female leaders had to imitate male leaders to be successful, Jacinda showed us it was okay to be ourselves. Interestingly, her emotional final address was more popular in international news coverage than here.

What are your predictions for 2024?

It’ll be an exciting year for us. We’ve got lots of new products hitting the shelves and so the team will be focused on making the best peanut butter they can for Kiwis, as well as sharing our best with the rest of the world.

Pic's Peanut Butter founder Pic Picot working the machinery on a trial Northland peanut farm.

What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

So many. It’s not the mistakes that define your leadership, it’s how you respond to those mistakes. Courageous leadership is messy.

What would you rate as your greatest success?

Being in business to make a better and bigger impact for New Zealand, and that starts with the people.

I’m proud of the team I work with now, and super proud to see others I have worked with going on to make a difference by following their own purpose and passions. That’s real success.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

We’ll be lying on the beach with family and friends at Marahaū, where we have a family bach.

It’s the entrance to the Abel Tasman National Park, so while we are reading books and drinking another cup of tea, we’ll be watching all the water taxis and kayaks heading off on their adventures.

What would you recommend as a good book to read over summer?

On the Kiwi front, Catherine Chidgey’s The Axeman’s Carnival, and her latest, Pet, are great reads.

I also loved Auē by Becky Manawatu - it’s a difficult but impactful read. I’d call it the new Once Were Warriors.

And while I was in Boston this year, I re-read an old favourite, Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, which is set in New England. Still a fantastic story.

Alka Prasad is an Auckland-based business reporter covering small business and retail.