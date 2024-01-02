Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Summer questions: Pic’s Peanut Butter chief says new Government has a ‘tough road’ ahead

Alka Prasad
By
4 mins to read
Aimee McCammon took the reins as chief executive at Pic's Peanut Butter in February.

Aimee McCammon took the reins as chief executive at Pic's Peanut Butter in February.

Aimee McCammon took on the role of chief executive at Pic’s Peanut Butter in February last year and hit the ground running amidst a change of government, a global economic downturn and a .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business