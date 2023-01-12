Summer questions: NZ Steel CEO Robin Davies on his worst mistake in business

Robin Davies, chief executive New Zealand & Pacific Islands at New Zealand Steel. Photo / Supplied

How is your business planning to tackle 2023?

Like many, we’re hoping to see the new year be one of stabilising domestic and global supply chains after a very disrupted period caused by the pandemic and international conflict.

The last few years have taught us that New Zealand having its own in-country manufacturing capability is crucial to economic stability and growth in the face of supply chain disruption.

However, the stabilising of this will enable an increase in confidence for suppliers and customers alike. We’re looking forward to continuing to support them in this next phase, where they are able to plan for and operate their businesses in a more “normal” fashion.

What will be the major challenges and/or opportunities for your industry?

For an energy and capital-intensive business like ours, decarbonisation of our operation is key to remaining relevant and our biggest challenge. We’re actively exploring technology solutions to more rapidly decarbonise our steelmaking operation. If we can collaborate effectively across the sectors, this challenge is also our biggest opportunity: to take a leadership position within New Zealand in industry decarbonisation.

Inflationary pressures are affecting confidence in the building and construction sectors, and this is a challenge for us; there is a significant pipeline of work that is required to meet the housing and infrastructure deficit in New Zealand, and products of ours such as Colorsteel and Pacific Steel’s Seismic branded reinforcing products are key to local residential, commercial and infrastructure construction. However, steel prices have moderated in recent times, which should help to provide some certainty of costs in these sectors.

How do you think the Government has handled the economy?

More and more, a well-run economy is coming down to the public and private sectors working together. What we’ve seen in recent years is a greater awareness of this need for collaboration, especially on issues like climate change.

The Government has been taking good steps towards this. MBIE in particular worked really closely with businesses during the Covid-19 response, and we’re continuing to see the lessons learned during that time positively influence the way we work together.

How do you think the National Party has performed in opposition?

Though the performance of politicians isn’t really my area to comment on, what I can say is I really appreciated Christopher Luxon’s visit to New Zealand Steel’s Glenbrook base last year. He showed genuine interest in our company and our operations, and we appreciated him taking the time.

What are your predictions for 2023?

As a proud Welshman, my pick is that Wales will face the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final.

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made in business?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked in the steel industry in the UK, New Zealand and the US throughout my career. Assuming early on that things in the industry are done the same way in different countries was a mistake. I quickly learned that though steelmaking looked similar in each country, people have different needs and ways of working. I know now that taking the time to grasp where people are coming from leaves you better placed to bring everyone along on the journey.

What would you rate as your greatest success in business?

I’ve been involved in successful projects and business outcomes throughout my years in steelmaking, but to me, the greatest success of my career is the richness and range of people I’ve worked with throughout that time. I’ve had a blast working with a diverse range of people across different steelmaking markets and seeing my colleagues enjoy success in their own careers.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

I will be holidaying at the beach in Waihi with my wife and three teenage sons. We fish, surf, play golf and ride our bikes – typical Kiwi summer fare.