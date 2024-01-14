Manawa Udy (centre) and the team at Konei.

Ngahere Communities founder and chief executive Manawa Udy says this year has brought huge shifts for Māori business owners and that 2024 is likely to bring more challenges.

Udy’s social enterprise helps Māori and indigenous entrepreneurs break into business, while the retail arm of the company, Konei, has expanded to Australia and established its first bricks-and-mortar store in Manukau this month (December).

What are your hopes for the new government?

I’m not a fan of the new Government so far.

Using te ao Māori, te reo Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi to appease ego-driven political desires and prioritising profit over our people and our taiao is never going to sit well with me.

So my hope for the new Government is that they don’t succeed in taking us back to the dark ages!

I do hope they will continue to invest in the creative industries in Aotearoa, that they will improve their progressive procurement initiatives and see more Government spending going into Māori, Pasifika and smaller, locally owned suppliers.

And that they’ll actually do what Luxon promised and make Aotearoa better for all of us, especially for my people.

How would you describe 2023 for your business?

We went through a lot of internal changes during 2023. For us, it was more about building a strong team and business culture while delivering well on the initiatives we are committed to with our partners.

We didn’t chase too much growth in this time - opting for a slower, more intentional pace - and sat back a little bit to watch how the economic climate was shifting. We’ve set ourselves up to have a strong team and some strategic growth in 2024 which I’m really excited for (and a bit nervous).

Manawa Udy protests in Tāmaki Makaurau on December 5 2023. Photo / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

Initiating a strategic shift in our business model is our focus for 2024. Personally, I haven’t had to manage such a large change so I know it will come with its challenges.

One of the business activities we operate is retail and e-commerce which feels like shifting sands at the moment. We’ll keep monitoring how the retail sector goes and remain agile to change with it.

We launched our first permanent retail store in Manukau this month and I’m excited to test out a few ideas to see how we can continue to provide meaningful experiences for our customers and brands we work with.

We’re drawing a couple of our longer-term projects to a close in 2024. I have excitement for this change but also some nostalgia and pride in how far we have come.

Konei showcased their products at this year's Te Matatini festival in Tāmaki Makaurau.

What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

I don’t know if interesting is the right term, but the most impacting is the war in Palestine. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating watching something like this unfold.

Locally, I’ve enjoyed seeing the rise of te ao Māori - from Te Matatini in February to Kiri Nathan opening Fashion Week in August, through to our youngest Member of Parliament Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clark representing the Kohanga Reo generation in the seats of Parliament in December.

Ka mau te wehi!

What are your predictions for 2024?

Politically it’s going to be crazy. It feels like we are gearing up for yet another fight for our people, our culture, our language and our Whenua - but this feels like it could be the biggest fight of our generation so far.

Standing up for who we are isn’t anything new for Māori, and it’s a real shame we have to keep doing it. There are so many things we could be using our energy on, but protecting our people and honouring all of the hard work of our tupuna easily rises to the top of our priorities.

I think we’ll continue to see a rise in quality Māori-owned businesses, pushing the boundaries and breaking glass ceilings - I’m here for it!

What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

I would say my worst mistake has been ignoring my own health, both physical and mental.

In 2021 I really struggled with my mental health and in 2022 I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I’ve been on an amazing hauora (health) journey since then and now feel like I’m the best I’ve been in years.

I’m on track to reversing my diabetes diagnosis and have structured my daily life to prioritise my inner health first before I get on with any of the other demands each day brings.

The health of founders and business owners has become a real passion of mine, checking in on those around me and supporting each other through the entrepreneurial journey is something I’m always making time for.

A podcast I did with my general manager about facing failure has been a powerful conversation to share with our communities.

What would you rate as your greatest success?

As a wāhine Māori, an entrepreneur, and a creative, I’ve faced my fair share of discrimination, being overlooked, shushed and underestimated. I’ve been in many places where I don’t feel welcome, or where I feel like I don’t fit in.

Our whānau battles with intergenerational challenges, traumas and setbacks too - as many whānau Māori do.

Getting to the point I have in my life, carving out space to be and do what I dream of, while also making room for others to do the same - that’s my greatest success.

I have a whakatauki I always refer to: He kai kei aku ringa, which translates to, there is food in my hands.

It reminds me that I already have in my possession or within my reach the resources I need to create what I want and dream of. Just one small seed, if tended to today, can feed an entire community in just a couple of seasons.

This mindset has served me well and helped me go from sleeping on a mattress on the floor in my friend’s junk room to owning multiple businesses, employing other wāhine and tāne Māori, and supporting hundreds of creatives and entrepreneurs to seek out their dreams.

Where and how are you holidaying this Summer?

I like to use the summer break to spend time with whānau and close friends. We park up in the quiet seaside towns of Little Waihi and Maketu, swim, eat, fish, sleep, repeat.

There’ll probably be a roadtrip or two in there too.

What would you recommend as a good book to read over Summer?

Fourth Wing and Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros [part of the Empyrean fantasy book series] are my current obsession.

I also really rate The Visual MBA by Jason Barron as a business book for those who, like me, are far more visual and creative.

And if you haven’t read Nuku by Qiane Matata-Sipu yet, it’s a powerful read.

Alka Prasad is an Auckland-based business reporter covering small business and retail.



