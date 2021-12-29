Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Summer questions: Kimbal Riley rates the Govt's Covid response 2020 vs 2021

3 minutes to read
Kimbal Riley. Photo / Supplied

Kimbal Riley. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Kimbal Riley is chief executive of Vista Group, the Auckland maker of cinema management and marketing software used worldwide - which came back from a Covid slump to be one of the NZX's top performers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.