Jaimee Lupton says she hopes for a soft economic landing in 2024.

In the past year, Monday Haircare co-founder Jaimee Lupton has taken the TikTok-famous brand from another renewed contract with Costco US, to three more brands under the Monday umbrella. Heading into her third trimester this summer, Lupton hopes to get some downtime to relax, and a soft economic landing in 2024.

What are your hopes for the Government?

I tend to leave the politics to my partner, Nick! He’s so invested, at one point I thought he might announce he was going to run (jokes).

Of course, women’s health issues are very close to my heart, and with a sister who’s a primary school teacher, more investment in early education can only be a good thing.

How would you describe 2023 for your business?

Huge! Monday has seen many successes: [we rounded] out 2023 in 33 countries with more than 100 retailers around the world.

We’re also the number one haircare brand on TikTok for another year running! I’m so proud of the team for building the biggest New Zealand-founded beauty brand and taking it to the world.

What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

As we diversify our offering with three new beauty brands (outside of Monday), we’ll be working hard to stay focused on success as things ramp up.

Getting the right talent onboard as we grow is key - people who are passionate and savvy about the beauty industry.

What opportunities do you see in 2024?

Business-wise, I’m hoping for a softer landing in 2024 with better economic conditions. These things are always so hard to predict, but I’m remaining optimistic.

What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

Personally, I loved seeing the success of the Barbie movie and how the world embraced all that female energy. It was such a feel-good, funny and refreshing film with a great message, and the pink ‘Barbie moment’ was so fun.

On the other end of the spectrum, I’ve been closely following along with developments in AI as I find that space interesting on how we can use these developments across our business.

Monday Haircare co-founder Jaimee Lupton says the product has expanded to 33 countries at over 100 retailers around the world. Photo / Supplied

What are your predictions for 2024?

I’d love to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get hitched!

Beauty-wise, slicked styles and bows will be bigger (sometimes literally) than ever.

In a business sense, those who love beauty will still love beauty and will be looking to continue to fill their beauty cabinets with accessible items as people have less disposable income to spend on luxury items in 2024.

What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

I don’t think there’s just one I could pinpoint. As a business owner, you make hundreds of decisions every day. You’re not always right, but you just have to learn and move on as quickly as you can.

Jaimee Lupton with partner Nick Mowbray.

The key to failing is failing fast and always leaning on people who know more than you. My entire team knows more than me in one way or another, so I lean into that big time.

What would you rate as your greatest success?

This year, I’d say it’s been the personal success of getting pregnant again. I’ve had a pretty tough fertility journey with lots of hurdles over the past four years, so this is a very sweet success for my fiancé Nick and I. We are counting our blessings.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

Being in my third trimester of pregnancy this summer, I am taking it easy! I’ll be spending some time in the Mount and the Coromandel with friends before the little one arrives.

What would you recommend as a good book to read over summer?

I’ve just finished Hanging By A Thread by Erin Deering. It’s all about her success with Triangl swimwear, and ultimately leaving the brand she built from the ground up. I was a big fan of her brand and now I’m a big fan of hers.

She talks a lot about resilience and being a woman in business, along with her working alongside her then-husband, in a way that is very honest and refreshing.

A lot about her journey resonated with me and at times I felt like I was reading our own journey with Monday. I’ve since connected with her, she is a very cool and clever woman.

