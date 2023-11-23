Suite as: Singapore Airlines ultra-luxe A380 returns to New Zealand

Singapore Airlines has brought back its flagship Airbus A380 to Auckland on the aircraft’s first scheduled flight since the pandemic closed international borders in 2020.

Flight SQ285 arrived just after 1pm and the daily return service between Auckland and Singapore will continue through summer.

The A380 that flew into Auckland has six luxurious suites, at the front of the upper deck of the six-year-old aircraft. A one-way flight between Auckland and Singapore in the suite costs just under $11,000 if booked today for next month.

The airline says customers will experience “a sense of exclusivity and intimate privacy” in the suites which haven’t been on its aircraft that have previously flown here.

“Behind its artistically-designed sliding door lies a personal oasis complete with lavish furnishing and finishes.”

Each suite is furnished with a separate full-flat bed with an adjustable recline and plush leather chair, enabling passengers to lounge comfortably in the chair or rest in bed without the need to convert the bed from a sitting position.

For couples travelling together, the beds in the first two suites of each aisle can be converted to a double bed. When not in use, the bed can be stowed completely.

Each seat is upholstered by Poltrona Frau in fine leather and is fully adjustable using an electronic control side panel which can accommodate a variety of sitting and lounging positions.

“The swivel capability of the chair (between 135 and 270 degrees) with recline up to 45 degrees provides added flexibility for dining and relaxation.”

Each Suite also has a 32-inch full HD monitor that can swivel for the different viewing angles in seat and bed modes, a full-sized personal wardrobe, customised handbag stowage compartment, amenity box lined with soft leather, specially designed carpet and a feature wall with mood lighting.

When it launched the redevelopment of its A380s in 2017, Singapore Airlines said the exclusivity of the Suites cabin was further accentuated by its two stylishly furnished lavatories, one of which has a sit-down vanity counter.

Passengers also get a 50kg baggage allowance.

Behind the suites, 78 Business Class seats are configured in a 1-2-1 layout, delivering customers direct aisle access from every seat.

On the main deck, the Premium Economy cabin is located in the nose of the A380, offering customers a secluded cabin of 44 seats in a 2-4-2 layout, while Economy Class is fitted with 343 seats in a 3-4-3 layout.

The A380 will operate to Auckland until March 31.

The return of the A380 follows the recent announcement the airline would increase its daily services from Auckland to three-times daily from October 2024, in response to continued strong demand by Kiwi travellers.

This will be the first time in the airline’s history of operating to the city that it will be flying three-times daily to the North Island and will be operated with joint venture partner Air New Zealand.

In addition to more flights from Auckland, the partner airlines will also fly a three-times weekly supplementary service to Christchurch, operated by Singapore Airlines, across the busy end-of-year travel period, subject to regulatory approval. Singapore Airlines flies daily to Christchurch now.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) general manager New Zealand, George Robertson, said the A380′s return signified a strong travel recovery.

“SIA is excited to bring its flagship A380 aircraft back to local shores and provide additional capacity for people travelling to and from Aotearoa over the busy summer period,” he said.

“The travel peak we are about to experience is very encouraging and marks a significant point in our New Zealand operations with the revival of international travel.’'

In May, Singapore Airlines announced a spectacular turnaround for the past year, making a record operating profit of S$2.6 billion ($3.1b) as borders reopened and travel rebounded.

The group profit compared to a S$962m loss in the previous year.



