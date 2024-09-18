This right was not just about the ability to cast a ballot; it was a catalyst for a significant societal shift towards equality and greater representation for women, challenging the existing patriarchal structures. The movement represented a call for recognition within Parliament, equal access to education and employment, control over their bodies and health, leadership roles in their communities, and a recognised place in business and the broader economy.

While this historic achievement marked a formidable leap forward, it was merely the beginning of a long journey towards comprehensive gender equality — a journey we continue today.

For Pākehā women, the victory of 1893 was a crucial milestone; however, we must recognise that for Māori women, the narrative is more nuanced. The suffrage movement emerged at a time when Māori women were already engaged in their communities, advocating for rights and leadership, and had been leading and guiding their people for many years. This context highlights the distinct yet interconnected experiences of women in Aotearoa, necessitating a holistic understanding of our progress over the past century.

Fast forward 131 years, how do women, Pākehā and Māori, truly fare in contemporary Aotearoa New Zealand?

While women actively contribute across all sectors of the economy and hold leadership positions in both businesses and government, they still only make up approximately 48% of the total workforce, below their representation in the population.

We have seen the leadership of three female Prime Ministers, four female Governor Generals and a gradual increase in women holding Parliamentary seats - all good signals of improved political representation and progress.

Despite these advancements though, significant challenges endure. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the fragile nature of our progress, with economic downturns disproportionately impacting women.

Historically, recessions have hit women hardest, and the current economic climate — with rising unemployment and redundancies — follows this trend. Women commonly occupy lower-paying roles in industries such as hospitality and retail, which are particularly vulnerable to layoffs.

Furthermore, studies indicate that during economic downturns, women often shoulder increased caregiving responsibilities at home, affecting their employment prospects and opportunities for career advancement. Māori and Pasifika women are especially affected, facing higher unemployment rates and pay disparities compared to their Pākehā peers.

Across New Zealand, women continue to encounter pay inequities, earning an average of 8.2% less than men, as reported by Stats NZ, a relatively stagnant rate that has not significantly shifted for some time. For Māori and Pasifika women, this disparity is even more pronounced, with figures showing vastly larger gaps. Additionally, we must address the gendered health and retirement gaps that impact women’s overall well-being in the long term.

The ongoing recession brings unique challenges that threaten progress that has been hard-fought. As unemployment and redundancy rates climb, it is crucial for leaders and policymakers to recognise the gendered impacts of economic crises and to double down on initiatives designed to support women in the workforce.

Global Women is committed to addressing these challenges head-on. So, on this Suffrage Day, let us renew our commitment to acknowledging the significance of every woman’s voice and to fostering environments where these voices can thrive.

We pay tribute to the legacy of our suffragists by amplifying diverse perspectives and working towards a future where all women in Aotearoa can succeed together. While progress may not always be straightforward, we can advance together, united in our vision to see remarkable women running and raising our countries, companies and communities.

Me aro koe ki te ha o Hine ahu one - Pay heed to the dignity of women.