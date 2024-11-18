Advertisement
Substack’s great, big, messy political experiment

By Jessica Testa and Benjamin Mullin
New York Times·
8 mins to read
Hamish McKenzie, a founder of Substack. The company has pinned its focus on popular politics newsletters. Photo / Ian C. Bates, The New York Times

The newsletter start-up, which once drew an overture from Elon Musk, is betting on politics content and recruiting stars. But profits remain elusive.

In April 2023, the newsletter platform Substack received an unexpected proposal from Elon Musk, who had recently purchased Twitter.

Musk put it plainly: He wanted to buy

