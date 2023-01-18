Strong trading helps Savor boost revenue

Savor's MoVida in Britomart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Auckland hospitality provider Savor says it experienced some of its strongest trading in the final months of last year.

The listed company owns 18 venues in the city, including Amano, Azabu Ponsonby, Azabu Mission Bay and Ebisu.

Last year, it opened both Bivacco at Viaduct Harbour and MoVida in Britomart.

The strong trading saw Savor post revenue for December of $6.8 million, the highest in the group’s history, with Bivacco “surpassing all expectations”, it said in its trading update.

Strong staffing levels

Savor said that during spring, it took significant proactive measures in response to the hospitality sector’s labour shortage to ensure strong levels of staffing for summer trading.

“This investment has paid off significantly, as the group has now reopened all venues as well as opening OJI Sushi and The Store at Auckland Fish Market in mid-December 2022.”

The group would be continuing to “steadily extend” trading hours where staffing levels allowed.

Sales and guidance

The lift in sales during the period and continued strong cost control led to improved cost efficiencies and economies of scale, resulting in the protection of existing margin levels, the company said.

It was continuing to pursue savings through bulk purchasing of goods and expects to remain doing that throughout this year.

Savor was expecting operating earnings for the year to March 31 to be between $5m and $6m – well ahead of 2022′s $1.8m.

It reaffirmed its guidance for the 2024 year for revenue to be in excess of $70m and operating earnings of more than $10m.

- BusinessDesk