Strong growth sees Sky TV up 2021 earnings guidance for second time

Sky TV chief executive Martin Stewart. Photo / Doug Sherring

Sky TV has upped its 2021 guidance for a second time, citing higher than expected growth in its direct satellite customer base, cost control, and stronger than anticipated gains in streaming - particularly from its Neon service, recently enlarged by its merger with Lightbox (formerly owned by Spark).

Source / Sky TV NZX filing

The pay-TV broadcaster now expects its full-year operating earnings to fall between $140m-$155m, and net profit of between $20m and $30m.

The increases come on top of a forecast bump issued on September 10, when Sky credited the early-than-expected resumption of top-tier sport for its brighter outlook.

The increase in guidance comes just weeks before Sky launches its broadband service, with possible cut-price UFB fibre for Sky subs who load-up on more channels and streaming services.

Sky shares closed yesterday at 15c. The stock is down 69 per cent for the year.

